Maruzen Showa Unyu Reports Steady Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9068) ) has provided an announcement.

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in operating revenue and profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with operating revenue rising by 1.4% and operating profit by 9.3% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a dividend increase and maintained its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, indicating stable financial health and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9068) stock is a Buy with a Yen7570.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9068 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd.

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, providing services primarily focused on freight transportation and logistics solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive logistics services catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 27,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.1B

For an in-depth examination of 9068 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue