Maruzen Showa Unyu Announces 12th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9068) ).

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of ¥90.00 per share, maintaining its commitment to stable shareholder returns. This marks the 12th consecutive year of increased annual dividends, reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and adherence to its profit distribution policy.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9068) stock is a Buy with a Yen7570.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9068 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd.

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to returning profits to its shareholders through stable dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 27,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.1B

For a thorough assessment of 9068 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue