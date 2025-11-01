Maruti Suzuki Reports Increased Production Volume for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ( (IN:MARUTI) ) has issued an update.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported its production volume for October 2025, showing an increase in total passenger vehicle production to 188,624 units from 173,662 units in the previous year. This growth indicates a positive trend in the company’s manufacturing capabilities and market demand, potentially strengthening its position in the automotive industry.

More about Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is a leading automobile manufacturer in India, primarily engaged in producing passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. The company is known for its wide range of cars, including mini, compact, mid-size, and utility vehicles, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 16,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 5090.8B INR

See more data about MARUTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue