MARUKA FURUSATO to Retire 845,329 Treasury Shares

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation ( (JP:7128) ) has shared an announcement.

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation has announced the retirement of 845,329 treasury shares, which constitutes 3.4% of its total issued shares. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s share value and market positioning by reducing the number of outstanding shares to 24,298,313, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7128) stock is a Hold with a Yen2490.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation stock, see the JP:7128 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 39,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen54B

