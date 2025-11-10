MARUKA FURUSATO Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation ( (JP:7128) ) has provided an announcement.

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 2.3% and profit attributable to owners dropping significantly by 64.7% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a stable equity-to-asset ratio and has announced a forecast for cash dividends, indicating a cautious but steady approach to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7128) stock is a Hold with a Yen2490.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation stock, see the JP:7128 Stock Forecast page.

More about MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the industrial sector. It focuses on providing a range of products and services, although specific details about its market focus or primary offerings are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 39,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen54B

Learn more about 7128 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue