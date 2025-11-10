MARUKA FURUSATO Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation ( (JP:7128) ) has provided an announcement.
MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 2.3% and profit attributable to owners dropping significantly by 64.7% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a stable equity-to-asset ratio and has announced a forecast for cash dividends, indicating a cautious but steady approach to shareholder returns.
MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the industrial sector. It focuses on providing a range of products and services, although specific details about its market focus or primary offerings are not provided in the release.
Average Trading Volume: 39,920
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen54B
