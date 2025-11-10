MARUKA FURUSATO Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation ( (JP:7128) ) has issued an announcement.

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation announced significant changes in its executive leadership, effective January 1, 2026. These changes include new assignments and the dissolution of certain business units, reflecting a strategic realignment aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and market competitiveness. The restructuring is expected to impact the company’s focus on construction products, machinery, tools, and IoT solutions, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7128) stock is a Hold with a Yen2490.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation stock, see the JP:7128 Stock Forecast page.

More about MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation

MARUKA FURUSATO Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on construction products, machinery, tools, and IoT solutions. The company is positioned in the TSE Prime Market and is involved in both domestic and global business operations.

Average Trading Volume: 39,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen54B

