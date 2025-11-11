Marui Group Sets 20 Billion Yen Treasury Stock Buyback Limit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Marui Group Co ( (JP:8252) ).

Marui Group Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to establish a limit for acquiring treasury stock, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and shareholder value. The company has set a buyback limit of 20 billion yen, allowing for the acquisition of up to 10 million shares, which represents 5.55% of the total shares issued, excluding treasury stock. This move is intended to address situations where future profitability is not fully reflected in the stock price, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8252) stock is a Hold with a Yen3215.00 price target.

More about Marui Group Co

Marui Group Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of products and services through its department stores and shopping centers. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and capital efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 794,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen537B

