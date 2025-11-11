Marui Group Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marui Group Co ( (JP:8252) ) has issued an announcement.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue rising by 10.1% and operating profit by 22.7% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share and a strong return on equity ratio, indicating robust financial health and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8252) stock is a Hold with a Yen3215.00 price target.

More about Marui Group Co

Marui Group Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail and financial services industry. It is known for its department stores and credit card services, focusing on providing a comprehensive shopping and financial experience to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 794,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen537B

