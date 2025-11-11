Marui Group Aligns Employee Interests with Shareholders Through Treasury Share Disposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Marui Group Co ( (JP:8252) ).

Marui Group Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 12,300 treasury shares to 82 employees as part of a restricted stock system aimed at promoting stakeholder-oriented management. This initiative is designed to align employee interests with shareholders, fostering long-term corporate value enhancement and shareholder awareness through a five-year transfer restriction period.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8252) stock is a Hold with a Yen3215.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marui Group Co stock, see the JP:8252 Stock Forecast page.

More about Marui Group Co

Marui Group Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on department stores and credit card services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to stakeholder-oriented management, aiming to enhance corporate value by aligning the interests of employees with those of shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 794,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen537B

Find detailed analytics on 8252 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue