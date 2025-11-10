Maruha Nichiro Reports Q2 Financial Results and Announces Share Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Maruha Nichiro ( (JP:1333) ) has shared an announcement.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.9% year-on-year to ¥536,697 million. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 9.8% to ¥12,455 million. The company announced a share split effective January 1, 2026, and adjusted its dividend forecast accordingly, reflecting strategic financial management to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1333) stock is a Buy with a Yen3815.00 price target.

More about Maruha Nichiro

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the seafood industry. It focuses on the production, processing, and sale of marine products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 20.70%

Average Trading Volume: 172,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen179.4B

