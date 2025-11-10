Maruha Nichiro Announces Stock Split and Dividend Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Maruha Nichiro ( (JP:1333) ) has issued an update.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation announced a stock split to lower investment costs per trading unit, aiming to expand its investor base and enhance share liquidity. The company will also amend its Articles of Incorporation and revise its dividend forecast to reflect the stock split, with no substantive change in the total dividend amount.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1333) stock is a Buy with a Yen3815.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maruha Nichiro stock, see the JP:1333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maruha Nichiro

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the food industry. The company is known for its seafood products and has a focus on expanding its investor base and enhancing share liquidity.

YTD Price Performance: 20.70%

Average Trading Volume: 172,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen179.4B

