Maruha Nichiro Announces Shareholder Benefits Amidst Name Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Maruha Nichiro ( (JP:1333) ) has shared an announcement.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation announced a new shareholder benefits program to coincide with its upcoming name change to Umios Corporation in March 2026. This initiative, part of the Mid-Term Management Plan ‘For the ocean, for life 2027,’ aims to express gratitude to shareholders and promote broader ownership of the company’s shares. Eligible shareholders will receive benefits such as products from the company’s online shopping site or gift cards, with specifics subject to future updates. This program is part of the company’s broader corporate transformation efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1333) stock is a Buy with a Yen3815.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maruha Nichiro stock, see the JP:1333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maruha Nichiro

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the seafood industry. It offers a range of products and services related to marine resources, with a market focus on enhancing its brand recognition and shareholder engagement.

YTD Price Performance: 20.70%

Average Trading Volume: 172,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen179.4B

For a thorough assessment of 1333 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue