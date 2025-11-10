Marudai Food Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marudai Food Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2288) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Marudai Food Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Despite lower net sales due to weaker U.S. beef sales, the company expects higher profits due to strong performance in processed foods and cost management. Consequently, the year-end dividend forecast has been increased from ¥55 to ¥65 per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2288) stock is a Hold with a Yen2019.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marudai Food Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2288 Stock Forecast page.

More about Marudai Food Co., Ltd.

Marudai Food Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the food industry, primarily focusing on processed foods and meat products. It is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to provide stable and continuous dividends to its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 21.10%

Average Trading Volume: 84,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.31B

