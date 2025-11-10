Marudai Food Reports Mixed Financial Results and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Marudai Food Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2288) ).

Marudai Food Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable rise in operating and ordinary profits. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased significantly. The company announced a revision in its cash dividend forecast, indicating a planned increase in dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, which may have implications for investor returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2288) stock is a Hold with a Yen2019.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marudai Food Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2288 Stock Forecast page.

More about Marudai Food Co., Ltd.

Marudai Food Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of food products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of food offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 21.10%

Average Trading Volume: 84,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.31B

