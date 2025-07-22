Marston’s PLC Reports Strong H2 Momentum and Strategic Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Marston’s ( (GB:MARS) ) has issued an announcement.

Marston’s PLC has reported encouraging momentum in the second half of the fiscal year 2025, with like-for-like sales rising by 2.9% over the 15 weeks to July 12, 2025, and a year-to-date increase of 2.0%. The company is making strong progress against its strategic goals, with margin expansion initiatives and the rollout of differentiated pub formats ahead of schedule. The outlook for the fourth quarter is positive, with strong trading performance anticipated, supported by demand-driving events and continued growth from digital initiatives like Order & Pay. Management is confident in meeting full-year profit expectations, with capital expenditure aligned with guidance and a focus on generating recurring free cash flow to support investment and deleveraging.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MARS) stock is a Buy with a £78.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marston’s stock, see the GB:MARS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MARS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MARS is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by positive technical trends and an attractive valuation, offset by financial performance concerns due to high leverage and net losses. Corporate events further bolster the outlook with strategic leadership changes and profit growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MARS stock, click here.

More about Marston’s

Marston’s PLC is a leading UK hospitality business with an estate of more than 1,300 pubs, including managed, partnership (‘franchised’), and tenanted and leased pubs. The company employs around 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MARS.

Average Trading Volume: 1,266,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £277.7M

Find detailed analytics on MARS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue