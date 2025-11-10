Marshalls CFO Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marshalls PLC announced that Justin Lockwood, the Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 88 ordinary shares of the company at £1.69 each under the Marshalls Employee Share Purchase Plan 2015. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects managerial confidence in the company’s performance and may positively influence stakeholder perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MSLH) stock is a Hold with a £187.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marshalls stock, see the GB:MSLH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MSLH is a Neutral.

Marshalls’ overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance, characterized by improved margins and cash flow management. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, but the valuation remains fair with an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Marshalls

Marshalls PLC operates in the construction and building materials industry, primarily focusing on the manufacture and supply of innovative hard landscaping products. The company is known for its high-quality paving, block paving, and other landscaping solutions, serving both commercial and residential markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,026,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £419.8M

