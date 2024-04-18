Mars Acquisition Corp. Extends Merger Deadline with ScanTech AI

Mars Acquisition Corp. (MARX) has shared an announcement.

Mars Acquisition Corp. has announced a second extension of their Business Combination Agreement with ScanTech AI Systems Inc. and related parties, moving the deadline from January 31, 2024, to September 30, 2024. This adjustment aims to facilitate the completion of the merger, promising to reshape the future of security technology. The amendment reflects the commitment of both companies to the deal, with no other changes to the original agreement terms, signifying steady progress toward their shared vision in the security sector.

