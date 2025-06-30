Maronan Metals Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maronan Metals Ltd ( (AU:MMA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Maronan Metals Ltd announced the cessation of 87,214 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of June 30, 2025. This cessation may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

More about Maronan Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 179,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

