Marmota Expands Greenewood Gold Drilling Program

Marmota Limited ( (AU:MEU) ) has issued an announcement.

Marmota Limited has announced an expansion of its maiden drilling program at the Greenewood gold discovery, increasing the planned drilling from 10,000 meters to approximately 12,500 meters. This expansion reflects the positive progress of the program, with 61 out of 139 planned holes already drilled, and drilling expected to continue for another 4 to 5 weeks. The expansion is likely to enhance Marmota’s positioning in the gold exploration sector and could have significant implications for stakeholders by potentially increasing the company’s gold reserves.

Marmota Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. It is engaged in drilling programs to discover and expand gold deposits, with a market focus on enhancing its gold assets.

