Marlowe plc Announces Strategic Share Awards to PDMRs

The latest announcement is out from Marlowe ( (GB:MRL) ).

Marlowe plc has announced the grant of restricted stock unit share awards totaling 67,375 ordinary shares to its PDMRs under the Marlowe plc Incentive Plan. The shares, granted to Jamie Hitchcock and Andrew Walls, will vest on the third anniversary, reflecting the company’s commitment to align managerial interests with long-term performance. This move is indicative of Marlowe’s strategic approach to incentivize its leadership while complying with regulatory standards, potentially impacting its market position positively.

More about Marlowe

Marlowe plc is a leader in business-critical services, focusing on compliance with regulations and insurance requirements in the Fire Safety & Security and Water & Air Hygiene sectors. Serving around 27,000 customers nationwide, their clientele includes office complexes, manufacturing plants, SMEs, local authorities, NHS trusts, and FTSE 100 companies.

YTD Price Performance: 79.27%

Average Trading Volume: 736,270

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £256.8M

