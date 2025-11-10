Marksans Pharma Advocates Integrity in Vigilance Awareness Week 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marksans Pharma Limited ( (IN:MARKSANS) ) has shared an update.

Marksans Pharma Limited has announced its participation in the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, aligning with the Central Vigilance Commission’s initiative to promote integrity and transparency. The company is urging all its stakeholders, including shareholders, to take an e-pledge to combat corruption and uphold high standards of governance, reflecting its dedication to ethical practices and stakeholder engagement.

More about Marksans Pharma Limited

Marksans Pharma Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, serving markets across the globe.

Average Trading Volume: 102,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 82.82B INR

