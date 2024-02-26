Marimaca Copper Sets Sights on Sierra de Medina Exploration

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSE:MARI) has released an update.

Marimaca Copper Corp. has launched its 2024 exploration initiative, targeting the promising Sierra de Medina region close to the existing Marimaca Oxide Deposit in Chile. The company’s analysis of historical data suggests a high potential for discovering manto-type copper deposits in this area, complementing their organic exploration pipeline. Marimaca is exploring funding options, including partnerships, to conduct comprehensive geological studies and drilling at key targets within the Sierra de Medina property.

