Mare Group Ups Eles Share Offer to Secure Stake

The latest announcement is out from Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ).

Mare Group has increased its offer for Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A. shares to €2.61 per share, surpassing a competing offer from Xenon. This strategic move, which includes a significant premium over Eles’ recent share prices, underscores Mare Group’s commitment to maintaining its investment in Eles and strengthening its position as a long-term industrial investor.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Mare Group S.p.A. is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, operating both in Italy and internationally. The company focuses on innovation through enabling technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 45,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €73M

