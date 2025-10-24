Mare Group Releases Explanatory Report Ahead of Shareholders’ Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has shared an announcement.

Mare Group S.p.A. has published the explanatory report of its Board of Directors concerning the agenda items for the upcoming ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for November 2025. This publication is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and governance, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations by ensuring informed decision-making and engagement.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Mare Group S.p.A. is an Italian high-tech engineering hub founded in 2001, specializing in strategic sectors such as Aerospace & Defense, Industry, Critical Infrastructure, and the Twin Transition. The company operates with an asset-light model based on proprietary platforms and is listed on Euronext Growth Milan. Mare Group has over 2,000 clients, has completed more than 30 research projects with Italian and international universities, employs 500 people, and has 24 operational and commercial sites across 5 countries. Since 2019, it has completed 16 acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading innovation aggregator in Italy and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 45,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €72.04M

