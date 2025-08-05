Mare Group Nears Full Acquisition of La SIA, Reflects on Strategic Milestones

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) just unveiled an update.

Mare Group S.p.A. has announced that it has surpassed a 95% ownership threshold in La SIA S.p.A., paving the way for a squeeze-out of remaining shares. This milestone, along with the successful conclusion of a voluntary OPAS on ELES, marks a significant achievement for the company, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in its innovative aggregation strategy. The company credits its success to the collaboration with financial, industrial, and legal advisors, underscoring its commitment to excellence and sustainable value creation.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Founded in 2001, Mare Group is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan. It operates in the innovation sector through proprietary technology platforms, serving over 2,000 clients with a team of more than 500 people across 25 operational and commercial offices in five countries. The company is known for its significant investments in R&D and has made 16 acquisitions since 2019 to enhance its product portfolio and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 47,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €65.27M

