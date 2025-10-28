Mare Group Concludes Warrant Purchase Offer with Eles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has issued an announcement.

Mare Group S.p.A. has concluded the acceptance period for its voluntary public purchase offer on all warrants of Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., with 44.37% of the warrants tendered. The payment for these warrants will be completed on October 31, 2025, and Mare Group will pay an adjustment to those who participated in a previous partial offer, reflecting the difference in share value.

Founded in 2001, Mare Group is an Italian High Technology Engineering Hub operating in the strategic sectors of Aerospace and Defense, Industry, Critical Infrastructures, and Twin Transition. Listed on Euronext Growth Milan, it operates with a model focused on innovation through enabling technologies.

