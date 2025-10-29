Mare Group Acquires Significant Stake in Eles Warrants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ).

Mare Group S.p.A. announced the final results of its voluntary public purchase offer for all warrants of Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., acquiring 2,607,445 warrants, which represents 44.37% of the total warrants in circulation. The offer, which was not conditional on any specific occurrence, will result in a payment of Euro 534,526.23 to the warrant holders, with the payment date set for October 31, 2025. This strategic move strengthens Mare Group’s position in the semiconductor equipment market and demonstrates its commitment to expanding its influence in the industry.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Mare Group is an Italian high-tech engineering hub founded in 2001, specializing in the aerospace and defense, industry, critical infrastructures, and twin transition sectors. Listed on Euronext Growth Milan, the company operates with an asset-light model based on proprietary platforms and has over 2,000 clients, 500 employees, and 24 offices in five countries. Mare Group has completed more than 30 research projects with universities and made 16 acquisitions since 2019, establishing itself as a leading innovation aggregator in Italy and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 44,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €77.99M



