Mare Group Achieves 80% Target in Eles Acquisition Offer

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) just unveiled an update.

Mare Group S.p.A. has announced the results of its voluntary partial public purchase and exchange offer for Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., achieving about 80% of its maximum target by acquiring 4,505,153 Eles shares. The offer values Eles shares at €2.25, representing a significant premium over previous trading prices, and is set to conclude on August 4th, 2025. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Mare Group’s position in the semiconductor equipment market and enhance its technological capabilities.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Founded in 2001, Mare Group S.p.A. is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, specializing in innovation through enabling technologies. With a client base of over 2,000, a workforce exceeding 500, and 25 operational and commercial offices across five countries, the company is a significant player in the innovation ecosystem. Mare Group has made substantial investments in R&D and has completed 16 acquisitions since 2019, enhancing its product portfolio and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 47,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €65.27M

