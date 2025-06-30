Mare Engineering Group Launches Public Purchase Offer for La SIA Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

La Sia S.P.A. ( (IT:LASIA) ) has provided an announcement.

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. has initiated a mandatory total public purchase and exchange offer for the ordinary shares of La SIA S.p.A., a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan. In the first week of the subscription period, 19,000 shares, representing 1.14% of the shares subject to the offer, were subscribed. The offer includes a combination of newly issued Mare Group shares and a cash component for each La SIA share subscribed. The subscription period is set to end on July 11, 2025, with a potential reopening if certain conditions are met.

