Mare Engineering Group Initiates Mandatory Purchase Offer for La SIA Shares

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has shared an announcement.

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. has announced a mandatory public purchase offer for the ordinary shares of La SIA S.p.A., as part of a sell-out procedure. This move is part of Mare Group’s strategy to consolidate its stake in La SIA, with the potential for delisting if certain ownership thresholds are met. The procedure, which runs until August 8, 2025, has seen 7,000 shares brought in during the second week, representing 1.50% of the residual shares involved.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan. It operates in Italy and internationally, focusing on innovation through enabling technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 47,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €68.51M

