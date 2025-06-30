Mare Engineering Group Expands Stake in Eles Semiconductor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has shared an update.

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 236,000 ordinary shares of Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., increasing its holdings to approximately 19.95% of Eles’ share capital. This acquisition is part of a voluntary partial public purchase and exchange offer, reflecting Mare Group’s strategic move to strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry and potentially influence Eles’ operations and market strategy.

Founded in 2001, Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan. It operates in the innovation sector through enabling technologies, serving over 2,000 clients with a team of more than 500 people across 25 offices in five countries. The company is known for its significant investments in R&D and its strategic acquisitions, having completed 16 acquisitions since 2019 to enhance its product portfolio and market presence.

