Mare Engineering Group Advances Eles Semiconductor Equipment Share Offer

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has issued an update.

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. has announced the progress of its voluntary partial public purchase and exchange offer for shares of Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A. As of the third week of the acceptance period, 670,151 shares have been brought in adherence to the offer, totaling 919,153 shares since the start. The offer aims to allow Mare Group to hold 29.99% of the voting rights in Eles. The acceptance period is set to end on August 4, 2025, with a payment date scheduled for August 8, 2025. The offer includes a mixed consideration of Mare Group shares and cash, or an all-cash option.

More about Mare Engineering Group SpA

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, operating both in Italy and internationally. The company focuses on innovation through enabling technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 47,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €68.51M

