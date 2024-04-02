Marcum Asia Backs Highest Performances’ Statements

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (HPH) has released an update.

Marcum Asia CPAs LLP has affirmed their agreement with statements made by Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (previously known as Puyi Inc.) in its recent regulatory filing. However, the accounting firm has clarified that it does not hold a position on other aspects of the company’s statements. The affirmation relates to the company’s disclosure filed on April 2, 2024.

For further insights into HPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.