Maral Overseas Limited Confirms Regulatory Compliance for Q2 2025

An update from Maral Overseas Limited ( (IN:MARALOVER) ) is now available.

Maral Overseas Limited has submitted a compliance certificate to the stock exchanges, in accordance with SEBI regulations, confirming that securities received for dematerialization have been appropriately listed, verified, and updated in their records. This compliance ensures the company’s adherence to regulatory standards, maintaining its credibility and operational integrity in the financial markets.

Maral Overseas Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and export of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and garments. The company is known for its global market presence and commitment to high-quality textile products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,588

Current Market Cap: 3.12B INR

