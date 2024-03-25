Mapletree Logistics Trust Secures New Loan Agreements

Mapletree Logistics Trust (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. has announced that its subsidiaries have secured new loan agreements, which include stipulations requiring MLTM to manage MLT and for MLT to remain under the Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd umbrella. Breaching these conditions could lead to the cancellation of commitments and require prepayment of approximately S$5.8 billion in debt facilities, of which S$4.82 billion is currently drawn. No such breaches have occurred as of the announcement date.

