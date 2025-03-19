Mapletree Logistics Trust Secures Loan with Key Conditions

Mapletree Logistics ( (SG:M44U) ) has provided an announcement.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. announced that two of its subsidiaries have entered into a loan agreement with conditions similar to existing debt facilities. These conditions require Mapletree Logistics Trust Management to remain the manager and a subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. A breach of these conditions could affect debt facilities amounting to approximately S$6,083 million, but no breach has occurred as of the announcement date.

Mapletree Logistics Trust is a company involved in the logistics industry, focusing on managing and investing in logistics properties. Its primary services include managing logistics assets and providing logistics solutions, with a market focus on Asia-Pacific regions.

