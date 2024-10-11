Mapletree Logistics Trust Secures Conditional Loan

Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U) has released an update.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. has disclosed that two of its subsidiaries have secured a new loan agreement, subject to conditions similar to existing debt facilities, which require the firm to retain its management structure. Should these conditions be breached, lenders could demand early repayment of the debts, which total approximately S$5,907 million. Currently, no such breach has occurred, ensuring the trust’s financial stability.

