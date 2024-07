Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of 500,000 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX under the code MPK, as of July 3, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial base and invites investors to partake in its growth.

