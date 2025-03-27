Many Peaks Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MPK) ) has shared an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 14,720,293 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and provide value to its stakeholders.

