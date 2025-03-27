Many Peaks Minerals Issues New Shares in Compliance with Regulations

The latest update is out from Many Peaks Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MPK) ).

Many Peaks Minerals Limited has issued 14,720,293 fully paid ordinary shares without a disclosure to investors, in compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act 2001. This move indicates the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and may impact its market operations and investor relations.

More about Many Peaks Gold Ltd.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MPK.

YTD Price Performance: 100.0%

Average Trading Volume: 351,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Find detailed analytics on MPK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue