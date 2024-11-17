Many Peaks Minerals Appoints New Non-Executive Chairman

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited has appointed Francis Harper as the new Non-Executive Chairman, effective December 1, 2024. Harper, who has a strong track record in leading gold mining companies and raising significant capital, will work alongside Managing Director Travis Schwertfeger to drive growth and exploration initiatives. This strategic leadership change is expected to enhance shareholder value and steer the company towards successful gold discoveries.

