Many Peaks Minerals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. ( (AU:MPK) ) has provided an announcement.

Many Peaks Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Ben Phillips. The change involved the conversion of 300,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, valued at approximately $192,000 based on the share price as of July 3, 2025. This conversion increases the director’s indirect holding to 360,000 fully paid ordinary shares, while maintaining 500,000 unlisted options. This change reflects the company’s ongoing management of director’s interests and could impact stakeholder perceptions of the company’s governance practices.

More about Many Peaks Gold Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 307,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

