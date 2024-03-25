Manulife US REIT Continues Debt Reduction Efforts

Manulife US REIT (SG:BTOU) has released an update.

Manulife US REIT has successfully paid down $50 million of its debt from its own cash reserves, following its previously announced restructuring plan aimed at reducing overall leverage. This repayment is a continuation of the trust’s strategic financial management, which previously saw a repayment of $235 million in December 2023. This move demonstrates Manulife US REIT’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its balance sheet and financial position.

