Mantle Minerals Sells Mt Roe Subsidiary to Northern Star for $13.5M

Caeneus Minerals Limited ( (AU:MTL) ) just unveiled an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has entered into a binding agreement to sell its subsidiary, Mt Roe Mining Pty Ltd, to Northern Star Resources Ltd for AUD$13.5 million. This transaction, which includes five tenements near the Hemi gold discovery, is a strategic move to unlock value and fund further exploration of Mantle’s retained projects, Yule River and Pardoo. The proceeds will be used to accelerate exploration efforts and evaluate new opportunities, positioning Mantle for future growth in the mining sector.

More about Caeneus Minerals Limited

Mantle Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and base metal exploration. The company holds various projects in Western Australia, including the Yule River and Pardoo projects, which are key to its exploration and development activities.

Current Market Cap: A$6.2M

