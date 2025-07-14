Manolete Partners to Present at MelloMonday Investor Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manolete Partners Plc ( (GB:MANO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Manolete Partners Plc announced its participation in the MelloMonday investor webinar on 28 July 2025, where CEO Steven Cooklin will present and engage with participants. This event represents an opportunity for Manolete to communicate directly with investors and stakeholders, potentially enhancing its visibility and engagement within the financial community.

More about Manolete Partners Plc

Manolete Partners Plc is a leading UK insolvency litigation financing company, providing financial support for legal claims related to insolvency cases. The company is focused on the UK market and is publicly quoted on the AIM market.

Average Trading Volume: 48,302

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £36.32M

