Manolete Partners Plc’s CEO, Steven Cooklin, has transferred 2.5 million ordinary shares into trusts for his sons as part of family inheritance planning. This move adjusts Cooklin’s stake in the company to 9.92% of its issued share capital. The transaction was conducted outside a trading venue and involves shares of 0.4 pence each.

