MannKind Halts Phase 3 Trial for MNKD-101

On November 10, 2025, MannKind Corporation announced the discontinuation of its Phase 3 clinical trial for MNKD-101, a nebulized inhalation suspension of clofazimine for treating refractory nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease. This decision followed the analysis of data from the first 46 participants, which showed no evidence of sputum culture conversion, leading to concerns about achieving the study’s primary endpoint. The data safety monitoring board agreed with the decision due to futility, although no safety issues were found. MannKind plans to investigate the outcome to guide the development of MNKD-102, a dry powder formulation of clofazimine advancing towards Phase 1.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, MNKD is a Neutral.

MannKind's overall stock score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. The most significant factor is the company's strong revenue growth and strategic acquisitions, as highlighted in the earnings call. Technical analysis supports a positive outlook with bullish momentum. However, the high P/E ratio and balance sheet concerns, including negative equity, weigh on the score.

More about MannKind

MannKind Corporation operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary conditions. The company is known for its innovative drug delivery systems, including inhalation technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 4,744,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

