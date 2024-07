Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has announced promising geochemical results from its Copper Hill Project in Nevada, revealing high copper values, including a sample with 4.77% copper content. The findings from the recent rock sampling program highlight the potential of the site, which has a history of producing copper samples with up to 13.65% copper content.

