Manning Ventures Advances Copper Hill Exploration

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has successfully completed the gravity survey for their phase one exploration program at the Copper Hill Project in Nevada, which aims to identify drill targets by analyzing geological data and historical records. This survey is integral in determining the composition and structure of underground rocks, which will inform further drilling activities to explore copper and gold-bearing mineralization. The company anticipates continued updates as they further develop their exploration strategy in this promising area.

