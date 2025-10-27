Manhattan Corporation Unveils High-Grade Gold and Silver Discoveries at Hook Lake Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) is now available.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced promising assay results from its initial fieldwork at the Hook Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada. The results from the Quantum and Lotus prospects, which have not been previously drilled, indicate high-grade gold and silver mineralization. These findings suggest the presence of a large, fertile mineralized system with potential for multiple deposits, enhancing the company’s geological understanding and reinforcing the project’s potential. The discovery of diverse mineralization styles across significant strike lengths highlights the project’s exceptional discovery opportunities, with further exploration updates anticipated.

More about Manhattan Corporation

Manhattan Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets precious metals, with a significant emphasis on gold and silver exploration projects. Its market focus includes the development of high-grade mineral deposits in promising geological settings.

YTD Price Performance: 31.58%

Average Trading Volume: 749,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.93M

